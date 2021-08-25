Malala expresses concern for women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai on Tuesday expressed her concern for the women in Afghanistan and recounted her own ordeal with the terrorist group which currently governs Afghanistan. In a blog post, Malala said that she was closely observing the developments in Afghanistan from Boston where she underwent a surgery for facial paralysis caused after she was hit by a bullet fired by a Pakistani Taliban terrorist in October 2012 while on her way to school.

Malala also said that several women may go through a terrible fate due to the Taliban siege of the country. “Nine years later, I am still recovering from just one bullet. The people of Afghanistan have taken millions of bullets over the last four decades. My heart breaks for those whose names we will forget or never even know, whose cries for help will go unanswered,” Malala said.

“I was making phone calls, writing letters to heads of state around the world and speaking with women’s rights activists still in Afghanistan. In the last two weeks, we’ve been able to help several of them and their families get to a safe place. But I know we can’t save everyone,” she further added.

The Nobel Laureate also said that she speaks to two of her other friends who were with her on the day the Pakistani Taliban terrorist shot her in the skull. She said that her best friend told her that she looked at the terrorist in a ‘defiant’ manner and said that she still has nightmares to this day.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan continues to create widespread concern regarding the rights of women. During the last Taliban regime between 1996 to 2001, Afghan women suffered under the regressive rule of the terrorist group. Earlier today, the Taliban government asked Afghanistan government’s women workers to remain indoors until further orders.

