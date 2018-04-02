‘So much joy seeing my family home’: Malala leaves Pakistan after emotional four-day visit

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai left Pakistan on Monday, ending a surprise visit to the country, her first since being shot in 2012 by Taliban militants who tried to kill her for promoting girls’ education.

A smiling Malala was seen with her parents at Benazir Bhutto International Airport before they boarded a plane to return to London after the four-day visit.

“Malala Yousafzai along with her family left Islamabad,” a government official told AFP.

Amid tight security, Malala earlier in the day left her hotel in Islamabad, where she had stayed for four days, and in a convoy of vehicles headed to the airport. Touching scenes were witnessed when the now-20-year-old university student left the hotel, thanking Pakistani officials for giving her an army helicopter over the weekend to fly to the Swat Valley, once virtually under the control of militants, and see her home in the northwest town of Mingora.

Read | I’ve never been so happy: Nobel prize winner Malala on return to Pakistan

After visiting Mingora on Saturday, she tweeted that it was “the most beautiful place on earth” for her.

“So much joy seeing my family home, visiting friends and putting my feet on this soil again,” she wrote, as she posted a picture showing her standing at her home’s lawn with her father, mother and brothers.

She also said in her hometown that she had waited for the moment for more than five years and said she often looked at Pakistan on the map, hoping to return.

The trip was a highly symbolic moment for Pakistan, which regularly touts Swat as a success story in its long battle with extremism as it defends itself against accusations by the US and others that its northwest remains a safe haven for militancy.

During her visit, Malala met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. She attended a reception at Abbasi’s office and made an emotional speech in which she said it was one of the happiest days of her life to be back in her country.

Read | Joy and hostility greet Malala at Pakistan hometown where Taliban shot her

Malala said she plans to permanently return to Pakistan after completing her studies in Britain. On Monday, Her uncle Mahmoodul Hassan told The Associated Press that “she is leaving Pakistan with good and memorable memories, but is going back to England because she wants to complete her education there”.

Most Pakistanis warmly welcomed her visit but some launched a campaign on social media against her and she also faced tough questions from journalists. She said she failed to understand why she was being subjected to this kind of criticism.

“We want to work for the education of children and make it possible that every girl in Pakistan receives a high-level education and she can fulfil her dreams and become a part of society,” she told Pakistan’s ARY news channel.