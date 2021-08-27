Malaysia National Day: Know its history and theme

Malaysia National Day, which is also known as Malaysia Independence Day or ‘Hari Merdeka’ in Malay, is observed on August 31 every year to commemorate the Malayan Declaration of Independence of August 31, 1957. It is defined in Article 160 of the constitution of Malaysia as the official independence day when the country gained its freedom from British rule.

Celebrations usually start in Malaysia from the beginning of August with various programs and national competitions. Owing to the celebrations, the month of August in Malaysia is also known as the National Month, reports the National Today website.

History of Malaysia National Day

First Malaysian prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman led a delegation of ministers and political leaders of Malaya in 1956 to negotiate with the British for independence. An agreement was reached on February 8, 1956, for Malaysia to gain independence from British rule. However, due to some logistical and administrative reasons, the actual independence of Malaysia was declared the next year on August 31, 1957.

Preparations for Malaysia National Day

The preparations for Malaysia National Day 2021 celebrations are 90 per cent complete, said communications and multimedia ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, according to The Star website. "The main event this year will not involve the physical presence of the public and it will be carried on a small scale face-to-face and under strict control,” he said.

Malaysia National Day 2021 celebration will be held at the National Heroes Square, Putrajaya on August 31.

Theme of Malaysia National Day

This year the theme of Malaysia National Day is Malaysia Prihatin. Mentek said it is in appreciation of all Malaysians who stood together to face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports The Star.

