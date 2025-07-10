Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Malaysia Police chopper nosedives, crashes into Sungai Pulai river; 2 critical | Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 09:51 PM IST

Videos of the incident that surfaced on social media showed the Malaysia Police chopper nosediving straight into the waters of Sungai Pulai.

A Malaysian Police (PDRM) helicopter nosedived and crashed in the waters of Sungai Pulai in Gelang Patah on Thursday morning, authorities said, adding that five police personnel on the chopper were rescued.

The AS355 helicopter crashed while performing a flypast as part of a demonstration during the MITSATOM 2025 exercise(Video from X/@HaziqKapten)
The AS355 helicopter crashed while performing a flypast as part of a demonstration during the MITSATOM 2025 exercise(Video from X/@HaziqKapten)

Videos of the incident that surfaced on social media showed the PDRM chopper nosediving straight into the river.

 

The five police personnel rescued were admitted to a hospital, with some reports saying they were in critical condition.

Two media practitioners on duty were stunned after witnessing a Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) helicopter crash in the waters of Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah on Thursday morning.

The AS355 helicopter crashed while performing a flypast as part of a demonstration during the MITSATOM 2025 exercise, in which three more countries were taking part; Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in a statement confirmed that the accident occurred at 9.51am, involving a PDRM AS355N helicopter with registration number 9M-PHG, according to theedgemalaysia.com.

As per CAAM, the helicopter took off from the Tanjung Kupang police station at 9.51 am (local time).

Two of the five police personnel in the helicopter are said to be in critical condition, requiring respiratory assistance. Both were receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Malaysia Police chopper nosedives, crashes into Sungai Pulai river; 2 critical | Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On