Malaysia Police chopper nosedives, crashes into Sungai Pulai river; 2 critical | Video

A Malaysian Police (PDRM) helicopter nosedived and crashed in the waters of Sungai Pulai in Gelang Patah on Thursday morning, authorities said, adding that five police personnel on the chopper were rescued. The AS355 helicopter crashed while performing a flypast as part of a demonstration during the MITSATOM 2025 exercise(Video from X/@HaziqKapten)

Videos of the incident that surfaced on social media showed the PDRM chopper nosediving straight into the river.

The five police personnel rescued were admitted to a hospital, with some reports saying they were in critical condition.

Two media practitioners on duty were stunned after witnessing a Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) helicopter crash in the waters of Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah on Thursday morning.

The AS355 helicopter crashed while performing a flypast as part of a demonstration during the MITSATOM 2025 exercise, in which three more countries were taking part; Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in a statement confirmed that the accident occurred at 9.51am, involving a PDRM AS355N helicopter with registration number 9M-PHG, according to theedgemalaysia.com.

As per CAAM, the helicopter took off from the Tanjung Kupang police station at 9.51 am (local time).

Two of the five police personnel in the helicopter are said to be in critical condition, requiring respiratory assistance. Both were receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru.