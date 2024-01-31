 Malaysia installs Sultan Ibrahim of Johor state as new king | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Malaysia installs Sultan Ibrahim of Johor state as new king

Malaysia installs Sultan Ibrahim of Johor state as new king

Reuters |
Jan 31, 2024 09:31 AM IST

Monarchy plays ceremonial role in Malaysia, but its influence has grown, prompting king to wield rarely-used discretionary powers to quell political instability

Malaysia's Sultan Ibrahim from the southern state of Johor was sworn in as the country's new king on Wednesday, taking the oath of office in a ceremony at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur.

The incoming 17th King of Malaysia, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar observes the guard of honour at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Reuters)
The incoming 17th King of Malaysia, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar observes the guard of honour at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Reuters)

The monarchy plays a mostly ceremonial role in Malaysia, but its influence has grown in recent years, prompting the king to wield rarely-used discretionary powers to quell political instability.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Under a unique system of monarchy, the heads of Malaysia's nine royal families take turns to be the King, known as the "Yang di-Pertuan Agong" every five years.

Sultan Ibrahim, 65, succeeds Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is returning to lead his home state of Pahang after completing his five-year tenure as king.

While the monarchy is largely seen as above politics, Sultan Ibrahim has been noted for his forthrightness and outsized personality, often weighing in on the country's political issues.

Known for his large collection of luxury cars and motorbikes, Sultan Ibrahim has wide-ranging business interests from real estate to mining, including a stake in Forest City - a $100-billion China-backed land reclamation and development project off Johor.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On