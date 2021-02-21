Malaysia to start Covid-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive
Malaysia moved up its Covid-19 inoculation drive by two days as the first batch of vaccines arrived in the Southeast Asian nation on Sunday.
Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its 32 million people within a year as it pushes to revive an economy that, slammed by coronavirus-related curbs, recorded its worst slump in over two decades in 2020.
It has imposed more lockdowns this year amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. The country has recorded 280,272 cases and 1,051 deaths.
A total of 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to Malaysia on Sunday morning, with more expected in coming weeks.
"The second delivery will be made on Feb. 26, and we will continue to receive (Pfizer) deliveries every two weeks until it is completed," Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a virtual news conference.
Malaysia has secured 32 million doses from Pfizer and BioNTech.
Vaccine doses from China's Sinovac Biotech are scheduled to be delivered in bulk on Feb. 27, pending approval from local regulators, Khairy said.
The national vaccine rollout will begin Wednesday, earlier than initially scheduled, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Health Ministry Director General Noor Hisham Abdullah set to receive the first doses, Khairy said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to start Covid-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip in Texas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook takes down main page of Myanmar military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts: Trump ally, UAE firms violated Libya sanctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former bank of England governor Carney joins Stripe Inc.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Privacy faces risks in tech-infused post-Covid-19 workplace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What is H5N8? Strain of bird flu virus 1st to infect humans in Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of Covid-19 restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages: NetBlocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police arrest actor Lu Min after two killed in protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big US companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 jabs 95.8% effective after both Pfizer shots: Israeli health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox