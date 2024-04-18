 Maldives court frees jailed ex-president Abdulla Yameen | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maldives court frees jailed ex-president Abdulla Yameen

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Maldives court frees jailed ex-president Abdulla Yameen

A high court in Maldives overturned former president Abdulla Yameen's conviction and 11-year prison sentence on graft and money laundering charges, paving the way for his release from jail. A three-judge bench in the archipelago nation held Yameen's 2022 trial as unfair and ordered the lower court to restart the criminal proceedings.

Maldives' former president Abdulla Yameen at a criminal court in Male. (AFP / File)
Maldives' former president Abdulla Yameen at a criminal court in Male. (AFP / File)

Yameen's Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) was part of the opposition coalition that launched the ‘India Out’ campaign seeking to exploit anti-India sentiments.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Maldives court frees jailed ex-president Abdulla Yameen
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On