Maldives court frees jailed ex-president Abdulla Yameen

A high court in Maldives overturned former president Abdulla Yameen's conviction and 11-year prison sentence on graft and money laundering charges, paving the way for his release from jail. A three-judge bench in the archipelago nation held Yameen's 2022 trial as unfair and ordered the lower court to restart the criminal proceedings. Maldives' former president Abdulla Yameen at a criminal court in Male. (AFP / File)

Yameen's Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) was part of the opposition coalition that launched the ‘India Out’ campaign seeking to exploit anti-India sentiments.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates