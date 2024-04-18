Maldives court frees jailed ex-president Abdulla Yameen
Apr 18, 2024 08:44 PM IST
Maldives court frees jailed ex-president Abdulla Yameen
A high court in Maldives overturned former president Abdulla Yameen's conviction and 11-year prison sentence on graft and money laundering charges, paving the way for his release from jail. A three-judge bench in the archipelago nation held Yameen's 2022 trial as unfair and ordered the lower court to restart the criminal proceedings.
Yameen's Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) was part of the opposition coalition that launched the ‘India Out’ campaign seeking to exploit anti-India sentiments.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now! Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article