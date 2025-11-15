Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mali suspends French TV channels over alleged false reports

AP |
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 12:58 am IST

Mali suspends French TV channels over alleged false reports

BAMAKO, Mali — Mali's ruling junta suspended two French television channels on Friday for broadcasting alleged false information on a fuel blockade imposed by the al-Qaida linked military group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin .

Mali suspends French TV channels over alleged false reports
Mali suspends French TV channels over alleged false reports

Mali’s High Authority for Communication said in a letter to image distributors in Mali dated Nov. 13 and made public on Friday that it suspended TF1 and LCI, claiming the two private TV channels made “unverified claims and falsehoods” in a broadcast on Nov. 9.

“LCI and TF1 television services have been removed from your packages until further notice,” reads the document.

The letter said the regulatory body disputes three passages of the two channels' broadcast: “the junta has banned the sale of fuel,” “ Kayes and Nioro are completely under blockade,” and “the terrorists are now close to bringing down the capital .”

Since September, the JNIM group, linked to al-Qaida and operating in Mali, has imposed a blockade on fuel entering Mali, a landlocked country. In recent weeks, the fuel shortage caused by this blockade has created long lines at gas stations and further deteriorated the security situation in the country. Several Western embassies, notably those of the United States and France, have asked their citizens to leave Mali.

Mali, alongside its neighbors Niger and Burkina Faso, is ruled by military leaders who took power by force in recent years, pledging to provide more security to citizens.

But the security situation in the Sahel has worsened since the juntas took power, analysts say, with a record number of attacks and a record number of civilians killed both by Islamic militants and government forces.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Mali suspends French TV channels over alleged false reports
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On