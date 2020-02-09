e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Man carrying knife arrested outside White House after threat to kill president

Man carrying knife arrested outside White House after threat to kill president

Police found a 3 1/2-inch knife in a sheath on his left hip, and Hedgpeth also had an empty pistol holster on his right hip, authorities said.

world Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:29 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
The man approached a Secret Service officer who was patrolling outside the White House and said he was there to “assassinate” President Donald Trump
The man approached a Secret Service officer who was patrolling outside the White House and said he was there to “assassinate” President Donald Trump (REUTERS)
         

A man carrying a knife was arrested outside the White House after he told a U.S. Secret Service officer that he was there to kill the president, police said.

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, was arrested Saturday afternoon on a charge of making threats to do bodily harm, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hedgpeth approached a Secret Service officer who was patrolling outside the White House and said he was there to “assassinate” President Donald Trump and “I have a knife to do it with,” according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press.

Police found a 3 1/2-inch knife in a sheath on his left hip, and Hedgpeth also had an empty pistol holster on his right hip, authorities said.

Hedgpeth was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. Officers also impounded his vehicle.

A telephone number listed for Hedgpeth in public records rang unanswered on Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear where he lives or whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

tags
top news
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news