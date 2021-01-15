IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump administration
Higgs has argued that his death sentence must be thrown out because jurors failed to consider it as a “mitigating factor” that Haynes was convicted of identical charges but sentenced to life in prison.(File photo for representation)
Higgs has argued that his death sentence must be thrown out because jurors failed to consider it as a “mitigating factor” that Haynes was convicted of identical charges but sentenced to life in prison.(File photo for representation)
world news

Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump administration

Dustin Higgs, 48, who is scheduled to be executed on Friday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, says nobody alleges he pulled the trigger.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:28 PM IST

The last federal inmate facing execution before President Donald Trump leaves office was sentenced to death for the killings of three women in a Maryland wildlife refuge, a crime that led to a life sentence for the man who fired the fatal shots.

Dustin Higgs, 48, who is scheduled to be executed on Friday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, says nobody alleges he pulled the trigger. His lawyers have argued it is “arbitrary and inequitable” to execute Higgs while Willis Haynes, the man who fatally shot the women in 1996, was spared a death sentence.

The federal judge who presided over Higgs' trial two decades ago says he “merits little compassion.”

“He received a fair trial and was convicted and sentenced to death by a unanimous jury for a despicable crime,” U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte wrote in a Dec. 29 ruling.

Defense attorneys won temporary stays of execution this week for Higgs and another inmate, Corey Johnson, after arguing that their recent Covid-19 infections put them at greater risk of unnecessary suffering during the lethal injections. But higher courts overruled those decisions, allowing the executions to go forward, and Johnson was executed Thursday night.

Shawn Nolan, one of Higgs’ attorneys, sees a clear political agenda in the unprecedented string of federal executions at the end of Trump’s presidency. Higgs is scheduled to be executed five days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. A spokesman for Biden has said the Democrat is against the death penalty and will work to end its use.

“In the midst of the pandemic and everything that’s going on right now in the country, it seems just insane to move forward with these executions," Nolan said recently. “And particularly for Dustin, who didn’t shoot anybody. He didn’t kill anybody.”

Higgs' Dec. 19 petition for clemency says he has been a model prisoner and dedicated father to a son born shortly after his arrest. Higgs had a traumatic childhood and lost his mother to cancer when he was 10, the petition says.

"Mr. Higgs’s difficult upbringing was not meaningfully presented to the jury at trial," his attorneys wrote.

In October 2000, a federal jury in Maryland convicted Higgs of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the killings of Tamika Black, 19; Mishann Chinn. 23; and Tanji Jackson, 21. His death sentence was the first imposed in the modern era of the federal system in Maryland, which abolished the death penalty in 2013.

Higgs was 23 on the evening of Jan. 26, 1996, when he, Haynes and a third man, Victor Gloria, picked up the three women in Washington, D.C., and drove them to Higgs’ apartment in Laurel, Maryland, to drink alcohol and listen to music. Before dawn the next morning, an argument between Higgs and Jackson prompted her to grab a knife in the kitchen before Haynes persuaded her to drop it.

Gloria said Jackson made threats as she left the apartment with the other women and appeared to write down the license plate number of Higgs’ van, angering him. The three men chased after the women in Higgs' van. Haynes persuaded them to get into the vehicle.

Instead of taking them home, Higgs drove them to a secluded spot in the Patuxent National Wildlife Refuge, federal land in Laurel.

“Aware at that point that something was amiss, one of the women asked if they were going to have to ‘walk from here’ and Higgs responded 'something like that,'” said an appeals court ruling upholding Higgs’s death sentence.

Higgs handed his pistol to Haynes, who shot all three women outside the van before the men left, Gloria testified.

“Gloria turned to ask Higgs what he was doing, but saw Higgs holding the steering wheel and watching the shootings from the rearview mirror,” said the 2013 ruling by a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Investigators found Jackson’s day planner at the scene of the killings. It contained Higgs’s nickname, “Bones,” his telephone number, his address number and the tag number for his van.

The jurors who convicted Haynes failed to reach a unanimous verdict on whether to impose a death sentence. A different jury convicted Higgs and returned a death sentence after a separate trial. Gloria pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the murders and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Higgs has argued that his death sentence must be thrown out because jurors failed to consider it as a “mitigating factor” that Haynes was convicted of identical charges but sentenced to life in prison. The appeals court concluded that rational jurors could find that Higgs had the dominant role in the murders even though Haynes indisputably was the triggerman.

In their clemency petition, Higgs’ lawyers said Gloria received a “substantial deal” in exchange for his cooperation

“Moreover,” they wrote, “significant questions remain as to whether Mr. Gloria received the additional undisclosed benefit of having an unrelated state murder investigation against him dropped at the urging of federal officers to protect his credibility as the star witness. A federal death verdict should not rest on such a flimsy basis.”

Chinn worked with the children’s choir at a church, Jackson worked in the office at a high school and Black was a teacher’s aide at National Presbyterian School in Washington, according to the Washington Post.

On the day in 2001 when the judge formally sentenced Higgs to death, Black's mother, Joyce Gaston, said it brought her little solace, the Post reported.

“It’s not going to ever be right in my mind,” Gaston said, “That was my daughter. I don’t know how I’m going to deal with it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump united states
app
Close
e-paper
A White House spokesperson, however, denied that the President’s daughter and son-in-law had restricted the Secret Service agents’ entry into their house(AP)
A White House spokesperson, however, denied that the President’s daughter and son-in-law had restricted the Secret Service agents’ entry into their house(AP)
world news

US agents guarding Ivanka, Jared had to rent $3k/month flat

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Asked not to use the bathrooms inside the couple’s sprawling 5,000-square-foot house in the elite Kalorama neighbourhood, several US agents resorted to using a porta-potty as well as bathrooms at the nearby homes of former President Barack Obama, and Vice-President Mike Pence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AP)
world news

Britain tightens borders to keep out new Covid-19 strains

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The change comes into force at 0400 GMT on Monday and means all passengers must have a recent negative coronavirus test and transfer immediately into isolation upon arrival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents watch as United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) armoured personnel carrier (APC) keeps guard while patroling a few hours after the attacks in Begoua.(REUTERS)
Residents watch as United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) armoured personnel carrier (APC) keeps guard while patroling a few hours after the attacks in Begoua.(REUTERS)
world news

Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence: UN

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:38 PM IST
CAR's government has been battling rebel groups seeking to overturn a Dec. 27 vote in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera was declared victor despite fraud claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse holds a vial of a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Hospital Posta Central in Santiago, on January 15, 2021. CLAUDIO REYES/AFP (Photo by CLAUDIO REYES / AFP)(AFP)
A nurse holds a vial of a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Hospital Posta Central in Santiago, on January 15, 2021. CLAUDIO REYES/AFP (Photo by CLAUDIO REYES / AFP)(AFP)
world news

WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The 19-member panel of independent experts held their sixth meeting in a year under the chairmanship of French expert Didier Houssin, as the death toll from the pandemic neared two million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19, coronavirus vaccine is pictured ahead of starting inoculations at Mariebergsgarden care home in Nykoping, Sodermanland County, Sweden. (AFP)
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19, coronavirus vaccine is pictured ahead of starting inoculations at Mariebergsgarden care home in Nykoping, Sodermanland County, Sweden. (AFP)
world news

Six EU nations express 'severe concern' over vaccine delays

AFP, Vilnius, Lithuania
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • Ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden said in their letter that the situation was "unacceptable" and "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The former lawyer also previously served as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the US Treasury Department, where he dealt with terrorism financing and oversaw sanctions against countries such as Iran, Russia and North Korea.(REUTERS)
The former lawyer also previously served as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the US Treasury Department, where he dealt with terrorism financing and oversaw sanctions against countries such as Iran, Russia and North Korea.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden appoints David Cohen once more as deputy CIA director

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Cohen previously served as the deputy director for the Central Intelligence Agency from 2015 to 2017 under Democratic then-President Barack Obama, when Biden served as vice president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo for representation. (Reuters)
File Photo for representation. (Reuters)
world news

US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in statements said Washington blacklisted 7 entities and 2 individuals in sanctions related to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and Iranian shipping entities, as well as slapping sanctions on Iranian entities for activities related to conventional arms proliferation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks prior to signing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection, following Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to use the 25th amendment to remove him from office for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last week. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==(AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks prior to signing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection, following Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to use the 25th amendment to remove him from office for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last week. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==(AFP)
world news

Eyes on Nancy Pelosi as Donald Trump's impeachment trial timing up in the air

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted 232-197 on Wednesday to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement one week after his supporters rampaged in the Capitol following a speech in which the outgoing Republican president urged them to fight Democrat Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shi came under the spotlight of local and global media after Trump's allegation. Trump had asked China to permit the US to conduct a probe, which Beijing ignored.(AP Photo. Representative image)
Shi came under the spotlight of local and global media after Trump's allegation. Trump had asked China to permit the US to conduct a probe, which Beijing ignored.(AP Photo. Representative image)
world news

Covid: China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab

PTI, Beijing
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Virology who has earned the moniker of 'Bat Woman' for her passionate research into bats and viruses was honoured as an "advanced worker of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)", the state-run Global Times reported, citing a WIV announcement on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump. (File photo)(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump. (File photo)(REUTERS)
world news

US plans fresh Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Trump in 2018 abandoned the Iran nuclear agreement that Tehran struck with six major powers in 2015 to rein in its nuclear program in return for relief from US and international sanctions that had crippled its economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Trump's order, commanders also cut US troop levels in Iraq to 2,500 from about 3,000 in the same period.(AFP)
At Trump's order, commanders also cut US troop levels in Iraq to 2,500 from about 3,000 in the same period.(AFP)
world news

Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Senior US commanders are skeptical of the Taliban's stated commitment to peace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden urges swift action on giant aid plan with Republicans wary

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Joe Biden’s hand was bolstered by Friday’s release of US retail sales data for December, which showed a third straight monthly decline as the pandemic sapped activity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higgs has argued that his death sentence must be thrown out because jurors failed to consider it as a “mitigating factor” that Haynes was convicted of identical charges but sentenced to life in prison.(File photo for representation)
Higgs has argued that his death sentence must be thrown out because jurors failed to consider it as a “mitigating factor” that Haynes was convicted of identical charges but sentenced to life in prison.(File photo for representation)
world news

Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump administration

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Dustin Higgs, 48, who is scheduled to be executed on Friday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, says nobody alleges he pulled the trigger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:24 PM IST
The moves come just days before Trump steps down and President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been publicly at odds with Biden.(Reuters)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been publicly at odds with Biden.(Reuters)
world news

Joe Biden is told trump may be Going but Trumpism lives on in Brazil

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Bolsonaro, who styled himself a Brazilian version of Trump, publicly supported his candidacy and was one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden for his victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP