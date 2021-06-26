Man jumps from moving plane after trying to breach cockpit

A man jumped from a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport Friday night after an unsuccessful attempt to access the flight’s cockpit. According to airport authorities, the passenger managed to open the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the tarmac, only to be detained on the taxiway and taken to hospital for treatment of the injuries sustained during the misadventure.

The incident occurred when United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7pm. Flight crew saw the passenger getting up from his seat and pounding on the cockpit door before exiting the plane through the emergency door, reported NBC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the passenger was treated for injuries after he was taken into custody on the taxiway, and was later sent to the hospital. Nobody else aboard the plane was injured. The twin-engine Embraer 175, which was headed to Salt Lake City, returned to its gate, the airport said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the incident and the passenger’s motive behind pulling off the stunt.

Also Read | ‘Inserted finger into nose’: 3,000 unruly US air travellers reported in 2021, FAA proposes penalty

It was the second disruption at Los Angeles International Airport in two days after a driver on Thursday ploughed through a chain-link fence at a FedEx cargo facility and went onto the airfield, crossing runways as police chased the car. The driver was detained with no injuries reported, the police said.

Earlier this month, the FAA said that over 3,000 potential breaches by unruly passengers have been reported this year, the highest since records began in 1995. The majority of such breaches were related to passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate.

(With AP inputs)