Home / World News / Man parades down Oxford Street wearing nothing but mask

Man parades down Oxford Street wearing nothing but mask

As the man walked nonchalantly along Oxford Street, naked except for the light blue face mask over his groin, some took pictures on their phones while others simply stared.

world Updated: Jul 25, 2020 07:49 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Posted by Prashasti Singh
London
A man wearing a surgical mask as G-string walks past a woman, as the spread of Covid-19 continues, on Oxford Street in London, Britain.
A man wearing a surgical mask as G-string walks past a woman, as the spread of Covid-19 continues, on Oxford Street in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

A man strolled down central London’s most popular shopping street on Friday with only a mask to cover his nudity, leaving passerbys astounded, amused and shocked.

As the man walked nonchalantly along Oxford Street, naked except for the light blue face mask over his groin, some took pictures on their phones while others simply stared.

It was unclear what prompted the stunt but masks became compulsory on Friday in English shops.

A Reuters photographer caught a picture of the man from an office above the street.

