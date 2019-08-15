Man stabbed outside UK interior ministry

world

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed Thursday outside Britain’s Home Office interior ministry in London.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, the city’s Metropolitan Police said.

The Home Office is responsible for tackling crime and the government has recently launched a campaign to deter people from carrying blades in a bid to combat a surge in knife crime.

Police said they were called at 1:06 pm (1206 GMT) following a report of a man with a knife.

“Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries,” the police said in a statement.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident.”

The police initially reported the injuries were life-threatening but later said his injuries were not life threatening.

The London Ambulance Service said the casualty was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

“We dispatched an incident response officer, a medic in a response car, a motorcycle paramedic and an ambulance crew,” a spokeswoman said.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

Figures out last month revealed that knife crime in England and Wales over the previous 12 months had soared to a record high of more than 43,500 offences.

The figures were up eight percent year-on-year.

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his commitment to tackling the “scourge” of knife crime as he took questions from the public live on Facebook on Wednesday.

