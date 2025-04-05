Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man, woman arrested over damage to Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses

PA_Media |
Apr 05, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens last month.

A 33-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with damage caused to one of US President Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses in March.

Trump Turnberry was sprayed with red paint on March 8 (PA Media)
Trump Turnberry was sprayed with red paint on March 8 (PA Media)

The woman was arrested in Leeds and the man in Wakefield on Friday. It comes after Kieran Robson, 33, appeared in Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday charged with maliciously damaging Mr Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Police were called to Trump Turnberry on Maidens Road at about 4.40am on March 8. Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

A 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further inquiries.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Man, woman arrested over damage to Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On