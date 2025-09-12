Marco Rubio will visit Israel to discuss Gaza war, fight against Hamas

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel starting on Saturday to reaffirm US commitment to the nation’s security and bringing Hamas-held hostages home from Gaza. The trip to Israel will be Marco Rubio’s second since taking office in January.(AFP)

Rubio will discuss with Israeli leaders their offensive on Gaza City and the fight against “anti-Israeli actions including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state that rewards Hamas terrorism,” the State Department said in a statement. Several US allies including France and Canada have announced plans to take that step. Rubio will also meet with the families of hostages.

Rubio will then travel to the UK to join President Donald Trump for a state visit. Rubio will meet with his UK counterpart to discuss issues including an end to the war in Ukraine and preventing Iran from producing a nuclear weapon, as well as the pursuit of a ceasefire in Gaza and competition with China.

The trip to Israel will be Rubio’s second since taking office in January. The war in Gaza is also likely to dominate discussions when world leaders gather for the United Nations General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting in New York later this month.