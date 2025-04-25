Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Marking Trump’s First 100 Days, by the Numbers

WSJ
Apr 25, 2025 03:25 PM IST

In the run-up to this milestone, the president leads in executive orders but trails in his approval rating.

The first nearly 100 days of President Trump’s term have played out far differently than those of any other recent administration—including his own eight years ago. Here’s a glimpse by the numbers as he nears completion of his 100th day on April 30.

Marking Trump’s First 100 Days, by the Numbers PREMIUM
Marking Trump’s First 100 Days, by the Numbers

Executive orders

Trump signed 26 executive orders at the start of his second term—the first batch of 137 implemented as of Thursday. That’s more than three times as many as former President Joe Biden and over 100 more than the first three months of his previous term. The orders have varied from implementing global tariffs to banning paper straws in federal buildings. More than 80 lawsuits have been filed that challenge his executive orders on immigration, gender and diversity, and climate change.

S&P change

With Trump waging a trade war and clashing with the Federal Reserve chair, stock indexes have declined since Trump took office. Stocks rallied after Trump appeared to soften on China tariffs and the Federal Reserve, but overall the S&P 500 index is down 8.5% since Inauguration Day. During the first 100 days of both the Bush and Obama administrations, the stock market declined—driven by the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2001 and the 2007-09 recession.

Approval rating

Trump has the second-lowest approval rating for any post-war president, according to Gallup. Trump’s rating from January through April averaged 45% and is slightly higher than the same period during his first term at 41%. The poll was conducted shortly after Trump announced widespread “reciprocal” tariffs on numerous countries in an event he referred to as “Liberation Day.” Hours later, however, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the higher rates for bad actors—except China.

Federal employees

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, has touted massive cuts in federal spending largely by reducing the federal workforce. Around 75,000 government employees took a voluntary buyout in the first few months of Trump’s term. Tens of thousands more federal workers have been laid off, though many have been at least temporarily reinstated by court orders. On a Tesla earnings call this month, Musk said he would be devoting significantly less time to DOGE beginning in May.

The border

One of the president’s key campaign issues—in both his successful runs—has been closing the southern border to migrants seeking asylum. Illegal border crossings have plummeted, accelerating a trend that started under Biden. Crossings are at their lowest levels in 60 years and nearly mirror the numbers during Trump’s first time in office. The administration’s new policy of ignoring asylum claims—the legality of which is being challenged in court—has meant that migrants can be quickly deported back to Mexico or loaded onto removal flights.

Write to Max Rust at max.rust@wsj.com, Anthony DeBarros at anthony.debarros@wsj.com and Peter Santilli at peter.santilli@wsj.com

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Marking Trump’s First 100 Days, by the Numbers

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now @1199/year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On