e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Martin Luther King’s daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights leader

Zuckerberg argued that his company should give voice to minority views and said that court protection for free speech stemmed in part from a case involving a partially inaccurate advertisement by King supporters.

world Updated: Oct 18, 2019 06:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO
King died of an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.
King died of an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.(Reuters PHOTO)
         

Disinformation campaigns helped lead to the assassination of Martin Luther King, the daughter of the US civil rights champion said on Thursday after the head of Facebook said social media should not factcheck political advertisements.

The comments come as Facebook Inc <FB.O> is under fire for its approach to political advertisements and speech, which Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg defended on Thursday in a major speech that twice referenced King, known by his initials MLK.

King’s daughter, Bernice, tweeted that she had heard the speech. “I’d like to help Facebook better understand the challenges #MLK faced from disinformation campaigns launched by politicians. These campaigns created an atmosphere for his assassination,” she wrote from the handle @BerniceKing.

King died of an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.

Zuckerberg argued that his company should give voice to minority views and said that court protection for free speech stemmed in part from a case involving a partially inaccurate advertisement by King supporters. The US Supreme Court protected the supporters from a lawsuit.

“People should decide what is credible, not tech companies,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to questions on Bernice King’s statement.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 06:40 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
PM Modi holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
311 Indians deported by Mexico to arrive in Delhi today
311 Indians deported by Mexico to arrive in Delhi today
Nobel for Banerjee and Duflo a boost for their poverty action lab’s India programmes
Nobel for Banerjee and Duflo a boost for their poverty action lab’s India programmes
India’s rank in the Global Hunger Index must sound alarm bells in government | HT Editorial
India’s rank in the Global Hunger Index must sound alarm bells in government | HT Editorial
Matrimonial agency to refund Rs 50,000 to doctor for failing to find groom
Matrimonial agency to refund Rs 50,000 to doctor for failing to find groom
Congress voted in favour of removing Article 370: Manmohan Singh
Congress voted in favour of removing Article 370: Manmohan Singh
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News