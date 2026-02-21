Pak Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's luxury plane lands her in 10-billion-rupee soup, she says it's for new state airline

On February 16, citing an open-source intelligence account, local news outlets flagged something unusual over Pakistan’s skies: a 2019-manufactured Gulfstream GVII-G500 luxury jet, bearing US registration number N144S. PML-N leader and Pak Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif and nice of current PM Shehbaz Sharif, is facing question over the Gulfstream G500 jet. (AFP File Photo)

The jet flew from Lahore to Sialkot in Pakistan’s Punjab province that day under the call sign ‘Punjab 2’, a designation conventionally used when the Pak Punjab chief minister is on board, The Express Tribune reported citing The Stratcom Bureau. Other aviation observers checked and chimed in too.

The aircraft has not been formally announced as acquired by the Punjab government of chief minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, nor has its cost been officially revealed. The approval process is not public either, noted Opposition leaders. Technically, it remains registered in the United States.

A Gulfstream G500 of that model year is usually valued at between $38–42 million, according to GlobalAir and other price-tracking portals. That would be more than 10 billion Pakistani rupees. For perspective, this figure translates into more than 3,000 Suzuki Altos in Pakistan at current prices.

The comparison critics have returned to most often is based on another, more directly comparable number. Pakistan International Airlines, termed a chronic loss-maker, was privatised for approximately ₹10 billion, roughly the same figure reportedly spent on this single jet.

When the plane flew into a political storm, Pak Punjab’s information minister Azma Bukhari moved first to contain the damage.

The aircraft, she said, was not acquired for personal or VIP use.

"A fleet is being built for Air Punjab; this plane is a link in that chain," she told Dunya News, adding that the public would be briefed once all arrangements were finalised.

Her reference to Air Punjab was to a provincial airline the provincial cabinet approved in November last year, with CM Maryam Nawaz presiding over the meeting. The company was incorporated with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan at the Lahore Company Registration Office on July 24, 2025. Provincial officials confirmed to The Express Tribune this week that Air Punjab will begin commercial operations in April with an initial fleet of seven aircraft on domestic routes, before expanding internationally after two years. Vacancies for the airline's chief executive, chief operating, and chief financial officers have already been advertised.

Officials also said the chief minister's existing helicopter would be inducted into Air Punjab's fleet as its first operational asset, and that no separate aircraft would be procured for VIP use. They said that whenever CM Maryam Nawaz travels on an Air Punjab aircraft, the full commercial fare would be charged.

CM Maryam Nawaz confirmed the acquisition too, telling reporters that Punjab would no longer need to request planes from the federal government or the Pakistan Air Force for official travel.

That explanation has drawn scepticism too.