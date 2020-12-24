e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Maryam Nawaz lashes at Pak PM, asks why he assumed office when wasn’t prepared

Maryam Nawaz lashes at Pak PM, asks why he assumed office when wasn’t prepared

Maryam’s comments come a day after Prime Minister Khan said that never should a new government come to power without doing its homework and getting briefings.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 06:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mardan
Maryam Nawaz, center, leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, waves to supporters upon her arrival to attend an anti government rally.
Maryam Nawaz, center, leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, waves to supporters upon her arrival to attend an anti government rally.(AP)
         

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday ripped into the government, asking why Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office when he was not prepared for the challenges.

Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) ‘Mehangai March’ in Mardan here, she said: “Before the election, [the prime minister] used to say that he has a team of 200 fantastic individuals. Where is that 200-person team now?” Dawn reported.

“Ministers in his cabinet play musical chairs with each other [...] but that 200 person team is nowhere to be seen in Pakistan,” she said.

“He says that he was unaware about the country’s power issues, external debt, the current account deficit, and didn’t know how to run the government and was not prepared.” However, you were prepared for the sugar, wheat and LNG scams through which you stole from the people’s pockets, she said.

Maryam’s comments come a day after Prime Minister Khan said that never should a new government come to power without doing its homework and getting briefings.

During today’s rally, Maryam said that coronavirus patients had died at Khyber Teaching Hospital after there was a delay in procuring oxygen cylinders. “You were not prepared to provide medical services, but you were prepared to raise the prices of medicines?”

She added that the premier was prepared to throw the sisters and daughters of his opponents in jail but was prepared to give an NRO to his sister.

You were not prepared to work on our foreign policy but were prepared to surrender Kashmir to India, she said. “You had zero preparation to run the government but were fully prepared to be obedient. After two-and-a-half years, you still don’t know how to govern but you know how to be obedient very well.”

The PDM held a rally in Mardan against Prime Minister Khan-led government, threatening him to quit by January 31 or face intensified movements by opposition parties such as a long march to Islamabad.

In the past months, Khan has stepped up his efforts to silence the voice of the PDM, along with thousands of people, who criticised the government.

Despite such attempts, the PDM has held five such rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta since October 16.

tags
top news
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi falls below 1%
Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi falls below 1%
Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China
Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Donald Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill
Donald Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill
Focus on fundraise: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das to banks
Focus on fundraise: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das to banks
Covid update: 2nd new virus variant reaches UK; India-Russia summit cancelled
Covid update: 2nd new virus variant reaches UK; India-Russia summit cancelled
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In