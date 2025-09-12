Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
‘Mass shooters…’: Charlie Kirk's last conversation with Hunter Kozak before being shot dead in Utah

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 12:13 pm IST

Moments before getting shot Charlie Kirk was talking to Hunter Kozak who had asked him question about the mass shooting incidents in the country.

Charlie Kirk, the 37-year-old Turning Point USA co-founder, was shot dead on Wednesday while addressing students at Utah Valley University. While new details have been released related to his death and the suspect in the case, a video also emerged showing Kirk talking to Hunter Kozak, a liberal TikToker, about mass shooting incidents in the country.

Charlie Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University, addressing students at his signature ‘Prove Me Wrong’ debate.(AP)
Charlie Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University, addressing students at his signature ‘Prove Me Wrong’ debate.(AP)

What Charlie Kirke said before being shot dead

Before Charlie Kirk was shot dead, he was midway through answering a question on mass shooting incidents in the country. Hunter Kozak asked if Kirk knew how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years. To this, Kirk responded by saying, "Too many.”

Kozak then followed up with another question, asking, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years? To which Kirk asked, "Counting or not counting gang violence?” Moments later, Kirk was shot.

Follow for live updates on Charlie Kirk shooting

Kozak later talked about his role in the final moments of Kirk. He condemned the shooting and said, “psychos who think this is the answer, it’s not.”

Kozak also said that it is awful that two kids do not have a father anymore and that they will grow up without memories of their dad.

Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University, addressing students at his signature ‘Prove Me Wrong’ debate. As he was speaking, a shot rang, which the shooter carried out from the rooftop. The shooting was termed "political assassination" by Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

Meanwhile, the authorities showed a video of the suspect in the incident during a press conference on Friday.

Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, revealed that the suspect was initially lying in the top left corner of the building. He then moved to the far right corner, running behind a structure on the rooftop, before climbing over the edge and jumping down.

