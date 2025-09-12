Charlie Kirk shooting suspect's new video reveals details; can be seen running off roof - Watch

Authorities showed a video of the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, during a press conference on Friday. The 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Utah Department of Public Safety Beau Mason narrated the movements of the suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting from the video.(AFP)

The Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, Beau Mason, shared that the suspect was prone in the top left corner of the building. The suspect then moved to the far right corner, while running behind a structure at the top. He then climbed off the edge and dropped down.

New details about investigation arise

The suspect left palm impressions, forearm print, and a shoe print. The commissioner shared that they are looking to collect DNA evidence from some smudges left behind, but it has been identified that the suspect was wearing Converse tennis shoes. He's wearing black pants, black tee-shirt and the whites are from the soles of the shoes, the commissioner shared about the video.

He also drew attention to the distinctive tee-shirt with an American flag, with what appears to be an eagle on it. The suspect is also believed to have been wearing a baseball cap with a triangle on it. The commissioner noted that these are all distinctive tells, and would help people identify the suspect.

After the suspect jumped off the building, he was in the grassy area and then moved to a wooded area, where authorities recovered the rifle.

Authorities did not take further questions at the time, stating that the details had been shared with the public in interest of maintaining transparency in the investigation. Authorities further reminded the people that the FBI has announced a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

They shared that there has been great cooperation from the public and several tips have been coming in. In fact, FBI said they hadn't seen this many digital media tips since the Boston Marathon bombing. For now, the suspect's identity appears to remain unknown and the hunt is on to find the person authorities believe to be of interest in Charlie Kirk's shooting.