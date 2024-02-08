 Massachusetts state trooper pleads not guilty to charges related to bribery scandal | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Massachusetts state trooper pleads not guilty to charges related to bribery scandal

Massachusetts state trooper pleads not guilty to charges related to bribery scandal

AP |
Feb 08, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Massachusetts state trooper pleads not guilty to charges related to bribery scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts State Police trooper who was allegedly part of a scheme to take bribes for giving passing scores on commercial driving tests pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to a range of charges, his lawyer said.

HT Image
HT Image

Two current and two former troopers are accused of falsifying records and giving preferential treatment to at least 17 drivers from May 2019 to January 2023 who were taking their commercial drivers license or CDL test. One of the four, Calvin Butner, 63, of Halifax, Massachusetts, plead not guilty Wednesday to a range of charges, including extortion and falsifying records.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Calvin Butner was a valued member of the State Police for 40 years. We look forward to defending the charges in court," his lawyer William Connolly said in a statement.

Sgt. Gary Cederquist, 58, of Stoughton, and Trooper Joel Rogers, 54, of Bridgewater, were arrested last week. Butner and Perry Mendes, 63, of Wareham, both retired state troopers, were arrested last week in Florida. All four face more than 70 counts on a range of charges, including conspiracy to falsify records, extortion and making false statements.

Two others, Eric Mathison, 47, of Boston and Scott Camara, 42, of Rehoboth, were also implicated in the scheme. Cederquist is alleged to have conspired with Mathison, who worked for a spring water company that employed drivers needing commercial licenses, to give them passing scores; and with Camera, who worked for a truck driving school in Brockton, to help four state troopers get their commercial licenses.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On