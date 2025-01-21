Turkey ski resort fire: 66 killed, several injured; guests jump from windows

At least 66 people lost their lives and over 50 people were injured in a horrific fire at a ski resort hotel in Turkey’s Bolu mountains early on Tuesday morning. Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a hotel in the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Turkey.(via REUTERS)

Several petrified guests, who were stuck in the fire, were forced to jump from windows in a desperate attempt to escape the flames, Reuters reported.

The blaze started around 3:30 am local time on the restaurant floor of the 11-storey Grand Kartal Hotel at the Kartalkaya ski resort in northwest Turkey.

Also Read | Probe launched into Mela fire, safety advisory issued

Health minister Kemal Memisoglu confirmed the death toll and reported that at least 51 people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, many with severe burns and injuries.

Several fire engines surrounded the charred building, with white bed sheets tied together and dangling from one upper-floor window where guests attempted to flee.

Authorities rush to help, over 250 personnel attend fire

Earlier, Turkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that authorities mobilized 267 emergency personnel to respond to the fire incident while Turkiye's Interior, Health and Tourism ministers were heading to the Kartalkaya resort and are expected to address a press conference later on Tuesday, the ministries announced, according to CNN report.

The resort is a popular destination for holidaymakers during the winter, particularly at the time of school holidays, which begin in January and end in the first week of February, the report said.

Governor Abdulaziz Aydin said that there were around 234 guests staying at the hotel, CNN reported, citing Anadolu Agency. Aydin said that two of the victims died after jumping out of the building "in panic."

Several videos, some posted on social media platforms and others broadcast by Turkish TV channels, showed flames coming out of the top floors of the hotel. In the video, some people tried to use tied bed sheets to escape the blaze.

(With inputs from Reuters, CNN)