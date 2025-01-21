Loni fire tragedy: All 4 died of burns, no asphyxia, says report

The four victims of a fire tragedy in Loni’s Kanchan Park on Sunday died of burns injuries -- having suffered “100% superficial burn injuries over their bodies” -- Ghaziabad police said on Monday based on autopsy reports. Officers said the fire department, and the police received delayed calls after 7am, as the fire started around 6am. Fire tenders also could not move through narrow by-lanes leading to the house. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Two brothers, Shahnawaz, 35, and Shamshad, 32, and their families lived with their parents at their multi-storey house in Kanchan Park. On Sunday morning, a fire engulfed their second and third floors. Eight of their 10 family members were asleep on the third floor when it occurred. Though four of them managed to escape by reaching the roof, four others couldn’t.

Police said Shahnawaz’s wife Gulbahar, 32; their two sons—Zeeshan, 7, and Ayan, 5, and Shamshad’s son, Shan, 4, perished in the fire.

“The autopsy reports of the victims indicated that they suffered superficial burns all over their body. This indicates 100% burns. The reports indicate that the death was due to ante-mortem burn injuries and shock. This indicates they died of burns. The reports suggest that there was no asphyxia due to thick smoke. The woman and two boys were on the bed while a third boy was found on the floor after rescuers hammered down the side walls of the house and entered the third floor,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Loni circle.

He said the fire department, and the police received delayed calls after 7am, as the fire started around 6am. Fire tenders also could not move through narrow by-lanes leading to the house.

The family ran an in-house tracksuit stitching factory on the second floor, and the fire started from this floor, possibly due to a short circuit, police said.

The family has been urged not to occupy the building for now.

“They have been asked to wait for a couple of days and get the damages to the building repaired. Thereafter, they can move in,” the ACP said.

The list of survivors includes Shahnawaz, his brother Shamshad, Shamshad’s wife Ayesha, 30, and their son Jaan Mohammad, aged six. Haji Farukh, 65, and his wife Shakeela, 60.

Parents of the two brothers escaped unhurt as they lived on the ground floor.

Mohammad Shad, younger brother of Shahnawaz and Shamshad, said all family members, including their parents, have moved to their nearby house for now.

“The family is with us now, and we have locked the house. There are cracks on the ceiling, and the walls are also damaged. So, it is unsafe for occupancy right now. My sister-in-law Ayesha is still in a state of shock. She inhaled a lot of smoke during the rescue. My parents are also in a state of shock as they lost their daughter-in-law and three grandsons,” he added.

The family originally belongs to Mawana in Meerut and settled in Loni about 30 years ago.

Fire department officials said the household items, as well as all items stored in the in-house factory, suffered considerable damage. “The exact cause of the fire cannot be ascertained. But it is suspected to be a short circuit,” said Rahul Pal, the chief fire officer.