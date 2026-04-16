Massive fire breaks out at one of Australia’s two remaining oil refineries in Victoria

Massive explosions and flames tore through one of Australia’s two remaining oil refineries in Victoria late Wednesday night, with emergency crews battling a major fire at the facility that supplies about 10 percent of the country’s fuel. An aerial photo taken on April 4, 2026 shows the Geelong Oil Refinery, one of two oil refineries remaining in Australia. (AFP)

Fire Rescue Victoria said it responded at 11:15 pm on Wednesday following multiple reports of explosions and flames at the Viva Oil Refinery in Geelong, in the state of Victoria.

"The fire is not yet under control although is currently contained to the plant," Fire Rescue Victoria said in a statement, adding that the blaze involved "liquid fuels and gases".

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Energy minister on larger impact on refinery fire Australia’s energy minister said on Thursday that a fire at Viva Energy’s Geelong refinery in southern Australia could have a greater impact on petrol production than on diesel and jet fuel.

"At this point, production of diesel and jet fuel does continue and no reason to believe at this point that there is need to stop that. The impact on petrol ... it may be impacted for some time," Energy Minister Chris Bowen told ABC News.

No impact on fuel supplies, no injuries There were no reported injuries, and Viva said there was "no immediate impact on fuel supplies".

"Specialist hazardous materials crews are currently undertaking atmospheric monitoring and being supported by a Fire Rescue Victoria scientific officer," the statement said.

It added that the facility supplies "over 50 percent of Victoria's and 10 percent of Australia's fuel".

The fire comes just a week after Viva Energy struck a deal with the Australian government to secure additional fuel during the war in the Middle East.

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"We understand just how critical fuel is to keep motorists, farmers and businesses moving," Viva Energy chief executive Scott Wyatt said following the announcement.

"Our dedicated teams have been working tirelessly to keep our customers supplied from our Geelong refinery production as well as sourcing extra cargoes, managing challenging logistics and responding to rapid market developments."