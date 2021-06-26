Matt Hancock ‘sorry’ for flouting Covid-19 rules

UK health secretary Matt Hancock apologised for breaching pandemic rules after apparently being pictured embracing a senior aide who he appointed to his team, but he said he is not resigning from the government. His apology came after The Sun newspaper published two photos of Hancock and Gina Coladangelo seemingly kissing in his Whitehall office last month.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood by his health secretary amid calls from the opposition Labour Party for Hancock to be fired for breaking the government’s own coronavirus restrictions.

“The prime minister has accepted the health secretary’s apology and considers the matter closed,” Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, told reporters on Friday. Johnson has full confidence in Hancock, he said.

“I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances,” Hancock, 42, said. “I have let people down and I am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Labour Party accused Johnson of being “spineless” in choosing not to fire him. “This matter is definitely not closed, despite the government’s attempts to cover it up,” a Labour spokesperson said.