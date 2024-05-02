 Meet Victoria Shi, Ukraine's ‘virtual spokesperson’ on Russia war | World News - Hindustan Times
Meet Victoria Shi, Ukraine's ‘virtual spokesperson’ on Russia war

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 02, 2024 05:41 PM IST

Victoria is based on a real person: Rosalie Nombre, a Ukrainian singer and influencer.

Ukraine has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) generated “spokeswoman,” who will provide updates on the country's war with Russia, which is now in its third year.

Victoria Shi, Ukrainian foreign ministry's AI-generated 'spokeswoman' (twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine)
Victoria Shi, Ukrainian foreign ministry's AI-generated 'spokeswoman' (twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine)

The virtual spokesperson, named “Victoria Shi” by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), will give “timely updates on consular affairs,” the ministry said on X (formerly Twitter).

“For the first time in history, the MFA of Ukraine has presented a digital persona that will officially comment for the media,” it wrote.

“Dear members of the media and the public, I welcome you. My name is Victoria…I have been created by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine using AI to provide you with timely and high-quality information on consular access. I am a digital person,” Victoria says in a short clip attached with the MFA's post.

“With my appointment, we are taking a step into the future. I look forward to a fruitful cooperation,” Shi further states.

All you need to know about Victoria Shi:

(1.) The virtual spokesperson is based on a real person. Rosalie Nombre, a Ukrainian singer and influencer, agreed to the use of her voice and likeness “pro bono” (for free).

(2.) The name “Victoria Shi” is a combination of the English word “victory” (win) and “shtuchniy intelekt,” the Ukrainian term for artificial intelligence.

(3.) Shi's creator is a group called The Game Changers, which has also made other content related to the ongoing war.

(4.) As per Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Victoria was created so that “real diplomats are able to be more effective and focus on other tasks of providing assistance to citizens.”

(5.) To avoid fakes, Shi will be accompanied by a QR code linking her statements to text versions on the ministry’s website.

(6.) Last week, the war-torn European nation suspended consular services for Ukrainian men of fighting age living abroad, making it necessary for them to return to their country for administrative procedures and potentially face the "draft."

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Meet Victoria Shi, Ukraine's ‘virtual spokesperson’ on Russia war
© 2024 HindustanTimes
