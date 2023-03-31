Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit against half-sister Samantha

Meghan Markle won the defamation lawsuit against her half-sister Samantha Markle as a judge dismissed the court case. Samantha Markle had accused Meghan Markle of spreading "malicious lies" during the Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021. A Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit saying that Meghan Markle’s statements were pure opinion and "not capable of being proved false". Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)

“As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings,” the court noted.

“Thus, the Court finds that Defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof.... Plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove Defendant’s opinion of her own childhood,” it added.

In the filing, Samantha Markle had claimed that "demonstrably false and malicious statements" were made by Meghan Markle to a “worldwide audience” adding that Meghan defamed her to "cover up" her "false rages to riches" narrative.

Samantha Markle's lawyer told the court about Meghan Markle, "She got caught. She was lying about her education, that she was getting all these scholarships. Her father paid for her education for goodness sakes, and she got caught with this lie. Why else is she putting her sister down? Why else is she putting her father down?

“Why else is she denying her family who has done nothing but good to her all her life? She never had a problem with them at all. She's denying them to cover up that she made up this narrative that she went from rags to riches which is nonsense, probably not even realizing the harm she would do to her sister," the lawyer added.