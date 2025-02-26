Meghan Markle doesn't care if ‘people think she’s fake’: ‘She isn’t going to make the haters happy’

Meghan Markle, often a target of Daily Mail, recently received rare praise from the British outlet for her volunteer work with the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund following the devastating California wildfires. The charity’s teen founder described Markle as “incredibly kind.” Meghan Markle received praise from the Daily Mail for her volunteer work with the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund, but many criticized her efforts as a publicity stunt. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Despite this, the comment section dismissed her actions as a publicity stunt, with one reader calling her “utterly relentless with this nauseating PR” and another labelling her a “pathetic attention seeker.” Even actress Justine Bateman weighed in, accusing Markle and Prince Harry of being “disaster tourists” engaged in a “disgusting photo op.”

“It seems everything Meghan does attracts negative criticism,” an insider told Radar Online.

“She isn’t going to change to make the haters happy. She’s a Southern California girl through and through, and she feels for everyone who’s been affected – and it’s important to her to help.”

Meghan's Netflix series aims to showcase her true self

Meghan’s philanthropic work aligns just fine with the mission of the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund. She personally donated clothing and enlisted friends Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo to secure signed Billie Eilish merchandise for a teen who lost a prized concert tee in the fires.

However, The Cut had previously published a critical interview with Meghan, praised her enthusiasm in a February 4 video, stating, “We don't usually see Meghan like this... It's working for her.”

Also, a Vanity Fair article resurfaced allegations about high staff turnover within her and Harry’s team, renewing claims that she is a difficult employer. “She’s not this 'dictator in heels,' and she doesn’t bark orders,” an insider defended. “On the contrary, Meghan’s defenders say she and Harry really strive to provide a healthy work environment.”

“She just wants to do things on her own terms, and if people think she’s fake, so be it,” another insider told Radar Online. “She goes out of her comfort zone to meet and hug people.”

Notably, the Duchess' latest venture, the Netflix series With Love, Meghan, aims to showcase her true self. “She wants it to reflect everything she’s passionate about, from cooking and gardening to entertaining,” the source said. “She always had a talent for making things pretty.”