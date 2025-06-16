Meghan Markle posts heartfelt video of Prince Harry, their children on Father's Day

Meghan Markle posted a rare video of her two children, Archie and Lilibet, on her Instagram handle as she paid a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to her husband, Prince Harry. Meghan Markle posted a video compilation of warm moments shared by Prince Harry and his kids, Lilibet and Archie.(Instagram/@meghan)

The video featured Harry laughing, dancing and spending quality time with his children, alongside Archie and Lilibet.

She captioned the post saying, "The best. Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”

Markle made her social media return in Jan 2025. The video made an appearance on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram feed after she posted an unseen picture of Harry and Princess Lilibet on her fourth birthday in June.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in Montecito, California, after they stepped back as working members of the Royal family in 2020.

They have since been at the center of tensions with other royals, with the duke becoming estranged from his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

Harry said he “would love a reconciliation” with his family in a recent interview, claiming Charles doesn't speak to him.

William's Father's Day

William’s children earlier wished him a happy Father’s Day in an X post that said, “We love you!” Two new photographs of William and his three children – George, Charlotte, and Louis – were posted from the KensingtonRoyal's X handle.

The first picture shows the prince and his children posing for a family picture in a garden, while in the second one is a monochromatic photograph of William and the youngsters, wrestling playfully in the grass, with the two boys holding their father down and Charlotte laughing.

The caption wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) “We love you!” The message was signed “G, C & L” followed by a sparkly heart emoji. Kensington Palace said the photographs were taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year.

The Royals wish a happy Father's Day

The King and Queen have also wished fathers around the world a happy Father’s Day by posting photographs of their own fathers on the royal family’s Instagram account. “To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the official account said.

The post shared a photograph of the late Prince Philip playing with a young Charles and the Princess Royal on a swing. A picture of Camilla and her father Major Bruce Shand was also shared, showing the pair posing for a photograph on Camilla and Charles’s wedding day on Apr 9, 2005.