Meghan Markle reportedly rents $6 Million mansion for new Netflix cookery show

Meghan Markle recently announced her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, promising viewers a glimpse into her life at home. However, it seems that the Duchess of Sussex won’t be filming herself cooking in her own kitchen. Meghan Markle is seen cooking in the $5 Million kitchen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, alongside Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Despite living in a beautiful home that is worth $13.5 million in Montecito, the Suits star has relocated her cooking show to a $5 million property belonging to the Cipolla family, per Daily Mail.

The Cipolla estate is only 2 miles away from her home, and it is enclosed in a complex; the estate is composed of eight acres of avocado trees and lemon groves.

Meghan's $6 Million rented mansion for TV show

The estate’s centrepiece is a spacious kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, including Caesarstone countertops, a 48-inch Thermador range cooker valued at £15,000, and an array of Le Creuset cookware in matching white, with individual pieces retailing for £180-£250.

The kitchen’s aesthetic boasts cream Shaker-style cabinetry, black hardware, and copper pans ranging from £200 to £600. Meghan’s personal touches include black walnut chopping boards priced at £60 each and her favourite Vitamix E320 Explorian Blender, which costs around £450.

Megan was ‘so excited’ to share the first trailer for the show

The trailer for the show was shared on Meghan’s new Instagram account. “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she wrote. The Insta post features scenes of the Duchess arranging flowers, preparing crudités, cakes, and even adorable caprese appetizers shaped like ladybugs.

In another shot, a handcrafted Astier de Villatte salad bowl, worth £280, graces the kitchen island. Meghan’s guests are also treated to a dessert resembling Eton Mess, served in vintage-style ice cream dishes priced at just £3 each.

With Love, Meghan is part of the Sussexes’ $100 million Netflix deal. Yet it comes on the tail end of the cancellation of her Netflix animated series Pearl, the layoffs at her Spotify podcast Archetypes, and American Riviera Orchard, the lifestyle brand she started, has had struggles, including trademark issues and low staffing.