Meghan Markle unveils trailer for Netflix lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan'

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has given the world a first look at her upcoming lifestyle series on Netflix, With Love, Meghan. In the trailer, which was released online, the Duchess appears smiling and relaxed, with a clip featuring a warm embrace from her husband, the Duke of Sussex. The highly anticipated eight-part series is set to premiere on January 15, offering an inside look at Meghan's life in California. The Duchess of Sussex in an episode from her show (Netflix/PA)(AFP)

With Love, Meghan will showcase the Duchess inviting friends and celebrity guests to her estate, where she shares her personal tips on cooking, gardening, and hosting. The trailer hints at an intimate, casual atmosphere as Meghan opens the doors to her home, blending practical advice with heartfelt conversations.

The release of the trailer coincided with Meghan’s return to Instagram after a hiatus of nearly five years. On Thursday, she took to the platform to share her excitement about the show, writing: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!”

The promotional synopsis for the series promises an inspiring blend of lifestyle programming, with Meghan reimagining the genre. “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old,” reads the description. “Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.”

Guests featured in the series include actresses Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, as well as chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters. Each 33-minute episode will see Meghan and her guests rolling up their sleeves in the kitchen and garden, all while encouraging viewers to join in and embrace the fun and creativity of everyday life.

The series is produced by Archewell Productions, the media company co-founded by Meghan and Prince Harry. Meghan also receives a credit as one of the show’s executive producers. The couple's deal with Netflix is part of their ongoing multimillion-pound partnership with the streaming giant. With Love, Meghan marks the latest project in their growing portfolio of content, following their recent success with Polo, a documentary about the world of polo that aired in December.

The documentary was their first project since Heart of Invictus, a series that followed a group of service members on their journey to the Invictus Games, the international sporting competition founded by Harry in 2014 for wounded military personnel and veterans.

The couple’s previous Netflix ventures also include Live To Lead, a series focused on leaders dedicated to social justice, which debuted in 2022. Harry & Meghan, their six-part documentary about their personal lives and relationship, became one of the most talked-about releases in Netflix history.

As the Sussexes continue to expand their media presence, With Love, Meghan offers a fresh, personal take on the lifestyle genre that blends fun, practicality, and meaningful conversation – and will undoubtedly become another cornerstone in their ongoing creative collaboration with Netflix.