Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's primary focus for 2025 revealed, 'They're really going to carve out…'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be prioritising spending more quality time together in 2025, a source close to the couple has reportedly said. The couple went on a professional separation in recent days, but have agreed to make their relationship a primary focus in the coming year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's primary focus for 2025 revealed (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES)(via REUTERS)

"They're really going to carve out the time, they need to otherwise their schedules get so jammed, and now with their separate focuses, it's very easy to become like ships passing in the night," the source told Closer Magazine.

‘They've also vowed to stay patient when it comes to the Palace’

The couple’s decision comes after both of them went on individual professional pursuits, making several solo public appearances in 2024. Harry and Meghan’s decision to commit to strengthen their marriage comes after what a body language expert, Judi James, described as an "emotional drought" in their public appearances together.

Meanwhile, the source told the outlet that the couple’s focus for the coming year will be on "being present and grateful" for all they have, which includes their marriage. Body language expert James previously noted that their year began with "glittering" public appearances. "The year did start well in body language terms, with two 'royal' tours that saw the glittering couple looking tactile and bonded," James told The Mirror.

The source said that Harry and Meghan have now adopted a new approach to royal relations. "They've also vowed to stay patient when it comes to the Palace and all the things that go on that can really get them worked up,” the insider said. "They're not going to sweat that stuff anymore."

James believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may excel individually, but their dynamic together is extremely powerful. "Harry and Meghan might shine apart," James said, adding that together "their body language sets off Gamma rays."