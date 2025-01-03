Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'under pressure' after failed Netflix shows: 'They were paid an exorbitant amount of money'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's entry into the world of content creation has not gone as planned. Their first two Netflix projects were released and went unnoticed without any fanfare. A new report claims that the celeb couple is now feeling the heat from the streamer as they have been unable to deliver on the promise. (Also read: Meghan Markle can't catch a break despite disabling IG comments: Hounded with ‘controversial choice’ critique) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary Polo has been criticized by royal experts as boring and unlikely to attract a wide audience due to the niche nature of the sport . (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

Harry and Meghan under pressure

InTouch Weekly quotes a source as saying, "Fact is, Harry and Meghan were paid an exorbitant amount of money by Netflix and have little to show for it. Whether they admit it or not, the pressure is on for the Sussexes to deliver a hit.”

Harry and Meghan's new Netflix documentary, Polo, failed to impress the viewers or the critics. The insider says that the former royals “are frustrated that Polo didn’t generate much enthusiasm.” The report quotes: “This was his (Harry's) pet project. He’s passionate about the subject and is disappointed others failed to see its significance.”

The couple's 2022 documentary, Harry & Meghan, broke Netflix’s record for highest viewing hours of any documentary title in a premiere week. However, it has all been downhill since then as none of their subsequent projects have shown decent viewership figures.

Meghan's new cooking show

Amid this, Harry and Meghan have now announced a new Netflix show. Meghan will launch her new lifestyle and cooking show on Netflix on January 15, she announced Thursday on social media.

"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," the Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram. Netflix released a trailer for With Love, Meghan, an eight-episode series in which the Suits star will share tips on cooking, gardening, crafting, flower arranging and hosting.

Guests will include celebrated chef Alice Waters, actress Mindy Kaling and close friend Abigail Spencer, one of Meghan's Suits co-stars. Harry appears briefly in the trailer.