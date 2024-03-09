 Markle shares his journey in parenting with Prince Harry amid social bullying | World News - Hindustan Times
Meghan Markle shares his journey in parenting with her husband Prince Harry amid royal and social bullying

Meghan Markle shares his journey in parenting with her husband Prince Harry amid royal and social bullying

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 09, 2024 08:13 AM IST

Meghan Markle’s open up in SXSW discussion on motherhood and social media, her gratitude for Prince Harry, and their shared journey in parenting.

At the recent SXSW Conference, Meghan Markle joined in a panel discussion on International Women’s Day, sharing her insights on motherhood and the challenges posed by social media. The panel, ‘Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen,’ featured several known faces along with the Duchess of Sussex such as Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a date in Austin, Texas ahead of SXSW Conference (Getty Images via AFP)

Meghan opened up about the difficulties she faced as a new mother, particularly the bullying and abuse she endured online, and from the royal family.

'We all know that it's messy': Meghan

“The bulk of the bullying and the abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant, with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn with each of them,” she revealed.

"The effect that social media can have on new mothers, even just the lack of sleep because they spend all this time scrolling, but it can also be really dizzying for them to see this portrayal of motherhood that looks so perfect when we all know it's not perfect. We all know that it's messy."

The conversation, hosted by Errin Haines of The Amendment podcast, also touched on the support Meghan received from her husband, Prince Harry. The Suits actress expressed gratitude for his hands-on parenting approach and the unwavering support she had from the Duke of Sussex.

“My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and my family. That I don’t take for granted. That is a real blessing,” she said.

Meghan continued, “But a lot of people don't have that same level of support. So I think for us, it's about putting safeguards in so women and moms especially cannot feel like they're even more vulnerable when they go online.”

The Duchess of Sussex has been vocal about Prince Harry's support, especially during challenging times.

Parenting secret is ‘classified’: Prince Harry

In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Harry shared his joy in being a father.

"I can't tell you. That's classified. It's top secret!" he said while smirking. “The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast. They've both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I'm just grateful to be a dad.”

“Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it,” he told People.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
