Meghan Markle's dad nukes the Duchess' Netflix cookery show with this one ghastly remark

Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, has broken his silence on his daughter's new Netflix lifestyle and cookery series, With Love, Meghan, and he is not impressed. The estranged father of the Duchess has called her show “inauthentic” and expressed disappointment over several claims she made about her upbringing. Meghan Markle is seen cooking in the $5 Million kitchen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, alongside Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Thomas torched Meghan's cooking repeatedly while talking with Daily Mail, and said she showed little interest in the kitchen growing up. He also criticized some of the recipes featured on her show, particularly her “one-pot spaghetti” method. “Who makes spaghetti that way? You always boil the water, then add the spaghetti. It’s the most basic thing.”

At the start of the second episode, Meghan fondly recalls how her love for jam-making began, and recounted childhood memories of her grandmother making apple butter. Picking blackberries in the garden of her $14.5 million Montecito mansion, she says, “I think my kids will now connect this to coming home from school and smelling sweetness that wafts through the house when you are slow-cooking fruit.”

However, Meghan’s reference to her grandmother, Doris Markle, does not sit well with Thomas. He told Daily Mail that while Doris “adored” Meghan, she would be “spinning in her grave” over some of Meghan’s recent statements.

Meghan Markle says she prefers this last name only

The Suits star's father found this particularly hurtful when Meghan corrected her friend, actress Mindy Kaling, for calling her “Meghan Markle.”

“It’s so funny you keep saying ‘Meghan Markle’, you know I’m ‘Sussex’ now,” she responded.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children’. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name. Our little family name’.”

“My mum loved Meghan very much, but she would be so disappointed to hear that Meghan no longer wants to use the name ‘Markle’,” Thomas said. “My mother was proud to be a Markle. So am I. Meghan never had a problem with the Markle name until she met Prince Harry.” He sarcastically added, “Now I have to say, ‘I am Meghan Sussex’s dad’.”

Thomas, who relocated to the Philippines earlier this year, has not watched the full series but has seen clips online. He believes Meghan appears forced and unnatural. “Cooking shows are horrendously boring unless the presenter has a passion for it,” he told Daily Mail.

“You have to be authentic to hold people’s attention. Unfortunately, Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She’s not spontaneous. Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed.”

“She’s trying so hard to be perfect that she tenses up every time the camera is on her,” he added.

Another was when Meghan stated, “I grew up with a lot of fast food and also a lot of TV tray dinners,” Thomas strongly refuted this, saying that from ages 11 to 18, Meghan lived with him full-time.

“We occasionally ate TV dinners, which family doesn’t?” he admitted, “But I was working two jobs, so money was never an issue. We would eat out at least three times a week and order in the rest of the time.”