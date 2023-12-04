close_game
Meghan Markle's missing engagement ring stirs unrest among William and Kate

Meghan Markle's missing engagement ring stirs unrest among William and Kate

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 04, 2023 07:16 PM IST

Meghan Markle's decision not to wear her engagement ring sparks concerns among Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The conspicuous absence of Meghan Markle's engagement ring has sparked rumors and concerns, especially among her in-laws, Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Meghan's ring, a six-carat, cushion-cut diamond masterpiece designed by Prince Harry, features stones with sentimental value – the central gem from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana's collection.

FILE - From left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, (AP)

Meghan's decision not to wear the ring has prompted speculation, with fashion expert Danielle Rogers-Clark suggesting that Prince William is particularly concerned. The worry doesn't stem from a judgment on Meghan's personal choice, but rather a fear that the precious ring might be misplaced or, worse, stolen. Princess Diana's jewelry holds immense sentimental value, and William, protective of his late mother's memory, views these pieces as irreplaceable.

As Rogers-Clark explains, "William is very protective over his late mother Princess Diana’s memory and her legacy. Her stunning and precious jewelry collection forms a very important part of that." The concern extends beyond personal sentiment; it reflects a commitment to preserving Princess Diana's legacy, considering each piece invaluable.

Meghan's alteration of the ring during her pregnancy added another layer of significance to the jewelry. Prince Harry's choice to incorporate diamonds from his mother's collection was a poignant tribute, ensuring Diana's presence in their shared journey. While Meghan's choice to go ringless is her prerogative, the concern from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arises from a deep respect for the historical and emotional weight of Princess Diana's jewelry.

Rogers-Clark emphasizes that Prince Harry would likely share his brother's concern, stating, "Equally, Harry has as much right to his mother’s pieces as William. I am sure William is aware that his brother feels exactly the same and would do his best to make sure the diamonds remain safe and loved."

