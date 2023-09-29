Melania Trump renegotiates prenup with husband Donald Trump, is ‘most concerned' about…

Former First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with her husband and Former U.S. President Donald Trump, for the third time since their marriage in 2005. 'This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement,' told a source close to Melania.

As reported by Page Six, while the updated terms involve finances and property, Melania was ‘most concerned’ with increasing a trust fund set for the couple's only son Barron. Barron is currently 17 years old and just a few months away from turning 18.

Without sharing the specifics, this is what the insiders told the publication.

According to them, the edits in the prenup come not considering Donald's hopeful second term as the President but rather due to the queue of cases against him.

‘This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles... [Trump] has suffered,’ they shared.

Sources close to the couple alleged that the amendment seeks to establish a ‘substantial trust’ for their teenage son, as Donald, 77, is liable to pay about $5 million to author E.Jean Carroll after losing a defamation battle in New York.

Additionally, Donald whose worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, could also be paying another $250 million in NYC, due to an ongoing case against him and his businesses.

'Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements, [the renegotiations] provide a more solid future' for Melania and Barron in the event of a split.

'It’s not that she threatened to leave him,' added the source.

However, 'It’s definitely the underlying idea,' they stated.

Another source who claimed to be in the know of the event stated: ‘I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also - from what I understand - there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.’

Barron who will be turning 18 in March next year, is the youngest of the former President's five children.