Memorial Day weekend warning: California's rivers pose danger amid melting snowpack

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, officials have issued warnings about California's rivers, which have turned into cold and deadly torrents due to winter's massive Sierra Nevada snowpack​​. This year has seen higher water, faster water, and colder water, according to Capt. Justin Sylvia, a fire spokesperson in Sacramento​, reports ABC news. The number of water rescues in Sacramento has already reached 20 this year, nearly as many as all of 2022​​. (ALSO READ | Memorial Day spoiler alert: Potential tropical disturbance stirs up the Atlantic ahead of 2023 hurricane season) A sign warning the public of dangerous river conditions is posted alongside the American River in Sacramento, California, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)(AP)

The Risks of Recreational Activities

Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the busiest times of the year, with thousands of people using the river for floating, swimming, or rafting. However, officials are urging people to stay off the river due to dangerous conditions​. Even wading along the shore is discouraged, and forecasters predict chances of thunderstorms in the mountains​. (ALSO READ: The role of African Americans in Memorial Day's birth: Uncovering the contested origins)

Rapid Melting of Snowpack

An extraordinary series of storms this past winter buried the Sierra range in deep snow, which is now melting and swelling Central Valley rivers. This has led to fast-moving water, presenting significant hazards, including the possibility of an unexpected plunge into cold water. In these conditions, experts say muscle control can be lost within minutes​.

Recent Tragedies and Closures

The Kings and San Joaquin Rivers, which have been closed to recreational users since March 14, have seen tragic accidents, including the loss of an 8-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother who were swept away by the Kings River​​. There have also been incidents on the American River, and authorities are urging all river users to wear life jackets​​.

Impact on Businesses and Parks

The high rate of water flow has affected businesses, such as the American River Raft Rentals, which has temporarily suspended its operations due to safety concerns​. In Yosemite National Park, visitors have been advised to keep their distance from all waterways and stay off slick rocks​.

Vital Safety Measures

Capt. Sylvia has emphasised the importance of calling 911 immediately if someone gets into trouble in the water, and advises against going into the water after them to prevent further victims​​. The Kern County Sheriff's Office has updated the sign at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon to tally the number of lives lost in the river since 1968, as a warning to the public​​.

