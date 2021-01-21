Merkel calls for European solidarity in fight against Covid-19
Chancellor Angela Merkel urged European leaders to find common ground to check the spread of the coronavirus and guard against faster-spreading strains.
“The EU is one area” in the fight against the disease, the chancellor said Thursday in Berlin. “There is still some time to prevent virus mutations from spreading.”
Merkel will participate in a virtual meeting of European Union leaders later on Thursday. The bloc will consider special privileges for people who have been inoculated and look into whether to apply travel restrictions. Earlier this week, Merkel threatened to impose border controls without a coordinated response with European neighbors.
The EU will also seek ways to speed up vaccination programs. Merkel said intensive talks are under way to accelerate production of the shots.
Germany extended lockdown curbs to Feb. 14 and sharpened select measures on Tuesday, but stopped short of a nationwide curfew and a complete closure of schools amid resistance from some state officials.
While contagion rates in Europe’s largest economy have declined to the lowest since early November, levels remain more than double a government target. Authorities are concerned that fast-spreading strains could spark a surge like in Britain and Ireland. The risks were underscored on Thursday with Germany’s coronavirus fatalities surpassing 50,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China congratulates Biden, welcomes US return to WHO, Paris Accord
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merkel calls for European solidarity in fight against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter makes Joe Biden's account start with zero followers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says Fauci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Anthony Fauci
- "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Found only small chunks of remains’: Why Indonesia crash was the 'worst'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's inaugural address written by Indian-American earns praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia air crash: Boeing jet’s throttle becomes focus in probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free 21 miners trapped for 11 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox