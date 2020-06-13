e-paper
World News / Mexico City to begin gradual exit from Covid-19 lockdown on Monday

Mexico City to begin gradual exit from Covid-19 lockdown on Monday

Mexico reported a record of more than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

Jun 13, 2020
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mexico City
Mexico City is hone to 21 million people.
Mexico City is hone to 21 million people.(AP)
         

The mayor of Mexico City said on Friday the Mexican capital will next week lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport, and allow 340,000 factory works to get back to work, even though new cases of coronavirus are still rising.

Mexico City and the adjacent urban sprawl are home to more than 21 million people, and the region accounts for more than 40% of some 139,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. On Friday Mexico reported a record of more than 5,000 new cases.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“We think next week the city can begin a process of very orderly transition,” said Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, noting there had been a slight drop in hospital occupancy rates and that the city’s contagion alert level was close to coming down a notch.

Curbs on vehicle traffic and public transport are due to be eased on Monday and factories will start opening on Tuesday under strict sanitary protections, the city government said.

On Thursday, small shops will have permission to reopen, while professional services and scientific workers linked to “industry” can go back as of Friday, it added.

If conditions are deemed suitable, street markets and the historic center of the city will reopen the week of June 22-28.

