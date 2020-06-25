e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Mexico reports 947 more Covid-19 deaths, 2nd highest daily toll

Mexico reports 947 more Covid-19 deaths, 2nd highest daily toll

Mexican officials have repeatedly predicted the peak of the pandemic had been reached, or would do so soon, only to be proved wrong.

world Updated: Jun 25, 2020 06:53 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mexico City
Mexico has seen a total of 24,324 deaths so far, the country’s health department said .
Mexico has seen a total of 24,324 deaths so far, the country’s health department said .(REUTERS)
         

Mexico confirmed 947 more Covid-19 deaths Wednesday, the country’s second-highest daily toll since the coronavirus pandemic began. The highest daily toll came June 3 with 1,092 deaths.

The Health Department said the country has seen a total of 24,324 deaths so far.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 5,437. The case load has increased by about 5,000 each day in the last two weeks, and the total now stands at 186,847.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The numbers are clearly an undercount, given Mexico’s very low rate of testing.

Mexican officials have repeatedly predicted the peak of the pandemic had been reached, or would do so soon, only to be proved wrong.

The Health Department’s epidemiology director, José Luis Alomía, used almost comically couched language Wednesday, saying the country is on “a slight tendency that may insinuate a descent” in infections.

Because the case load continues so high, authorities have had to delay planned re-openings of theaters and concert halls.

One of Mexico City’s biggest venues, the Arena Mexico, announced Wednesday that it will start drive-in movie screenings starting July 4.

Mexico City once had drive-ins, but most closed years ago. One company resumed outdoor screenings in 2011.

tags
top news
Satellite images capture China’s PLA build-up in Ladakh
Satellite images capture China’s PLA build-up in Ladakh
India’s largest coronavirus facility shapes up in Delhi
India’s largest coronavirus facility shapes up in Delhi
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir’s Sopore
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir’s Sopore
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 in final stage of clinical trials
Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 in final stage of clinical trials
Government’s position must be status quo ante, says Cong leader AK Antony
Government’s position must be status quo ante, says Cong leader AK Antony
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In