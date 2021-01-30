Mexico to import AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine from India, says President
Mexico plans to import about 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India in February, as well as producing it locally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.
Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.
"We are also getting AstraZeneca vaccines, apart from the agreement we have with them - these vaccines are being made here in Mexico - we will bring AstraZeneca from India," Lopez Obrador said in a video broadcast on social media.
Meanwhile, deliveries of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico would "very probably" resume on Feb. 10, Lopez Obrador said, after global delivery delays by the U.S. company. Mexico was expecting about 1.5 million doses from Pfizer, he noted.
Mexico is trying to secure as much vaccine supply as possible amid delivery delays and a surge in cases. Mexico's death toll from COVID-19 was 156,579 on Friday.
Lopez Obrador, speaking publicly for the first time since revealing on Sunday he had COVID-19, said Mexico would also receive 870,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in February.
Additionally, Lopez Obrador said 1.8 million vaccine doses would arrive next month through a U.N.-backed mechanism, an apparent reference to the global COVAX facility.
Mexico has secured enough vaccines to cover 20% of its 126 million people through COVAX, led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and the World Health Organization to promote equitable access.
Six million doses of the CanSino Biologics vaccine, which is due to share its clinical trial results soon, should arrive in Mexico in February, Lopez Obrador said.
It would also be "no problem" for Mexico to have 12 million doses of the Chinese vaccine in March, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US first lady Jill Biden to help reunite migrant kids with parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico to import AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine from India, says President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As asylum camp swells at US-Mexico border, Biden aide calls for 'patience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 10.73 million; active cases below 170,000
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early coronavirus patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian Judge rejects Huawei CFO's bid to loosen bail restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appeals court allows US to expel children alone at border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci sees Covid-19 vaccination for kids by late spring or the summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese national charged with conspiring to export US power technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US focused on dealing with Iran's advancement toward nuclear weapon: Sullivan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US State Secy speaks with Pak counterpart, discusses Daniel Pearl murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US military slams Chinese flights but says they posed no threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK coronavirus variant to become more dominant in US by early spring, says Fauci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China set to exceed WTO quota in biggest US corn buying spree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France's Macron says any new nuclear talks with Iran to be 'strict'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox