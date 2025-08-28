Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Miguel Uribe shooting: 15-year-old Colombian shooter given 7 years in youth facility

AP |
Updated on: Aug 28, 2025 03:43 am IST

Miguel Uribe remained in an intensive care unit in serious condition with episodes of slight improvement until his death on Aug. 11.

A teenager who admitted shooting Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay during a political rally was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years of detention at a youth rehabilitation facility.

Senator Miguel Uribe was a candidate for next year's presidential election and was shot in Bogota. (AFP)
Senator Miguel Uribe was a candidate for next year's presidential election and was shot in Bogota. (AFP)

The sentence, announced by Colombia's Attorney General's Office, comes more than two weeks after Uribe died from the injuries he suffered in the June 7 attack. The shooting alarmed Colombians, recalling some of the darkest chapters of the country’s drug-fueled violence.

The Attorney General's Office in a statement said the charges against the 15-year-old boy included attempted homicide and the manufacture, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

Uribe was shot three times, twice in the head, while giving a campaign speech in a park in a working-class neighborhood in the capital, Bogota. He remained in an intensive care unit in serious condition with episodes of slight improvement until his death on Aug. 11.

Authorities arrested the teenager near the crime scene. They later took into custody five other people, but they have not determined who ordered the attack or why.

The shooting, caught on multiple videos, alarmed Colombians who have not seen this kind of political violence against presidential candidates since Medellin drug lord Pablo Escobar declared war on the state in the 1990s.

Uribe, one of the strongest critics of Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, in October announced his plans to run for the presidency. Petro, the first leftist to govern Colombia, is not eligible for reelection in the May 2026 contest.

Uribe's father, Miguel Uribe Londoño, entered the presidential race Tuesday in what he said is an effort to keep his son’s legacy alive and build a safer and more prosperous Colombia.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Miguel Uribe shooting: 15-year-old Colombian shooter given 7 years in youth facility
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On