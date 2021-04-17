IND USA
Militants attack north Iraq oil wells, production unaffected: Ministry
Reuters file photo. Representative image(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Militants attack north Iraq oil wells, production unaffected: Ministry

The attack at the Bay Hassan oilfield "did not cause a fire or damage, affect production or stop oil pumping from the well," the ministry said in a statement.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:28 PM IST

Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said.

The attack at the Bay Hassan oilfield "did not cause a fire or damage, affect production or stop oil pumping from the well," the ministry said in a statement.

