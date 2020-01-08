e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / World News / Military jets fly over Baghdad after Iran targets US airbases in Iraq

Military jets fly over Baghdad after Iran targets US airbases in Iraq

The jets which were seen by AFP correspondents could not be immediately identified.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 08:53 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
Military jets could be seen in Tehran skies post rocket strikes on Us airbase in Iraq.
Military jets could be seen in Tehran skies post rocket strikes on Us airbase in Iraq. (Reuters File (for representation purposes))
         

Military jets could be seen flying over the Iraqi capital early Wednesday, hours after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops are located.

AFP’s correspondents saw jets cutting through the clouds over Baghdad but could not immediately identify the planes.

Iran’s strikes came in response to a US drone attack last week that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

tags
top news
After missile strike, Iran warns US allies of retaliation if attacked
After missile strike, Iran warns US allies of retaliation if attacked
Military jets fly over Baghdad after Iran targets US airbases in Iraq
Military jets fly over Baghdad after Iran targets US airbases in Iraq
On JNU V-C’s ‘put the past behind’ advice to students, Chidambaram’s twist
On JNU V-C’s ‘put the past behind’ advice to students, Chidambaram’s twist
India’s first manned mission Gaganyaan may take 1 astronaut
India’s first manned mission Gaganyaan may take 1 astronaut
GDP expected to grow at 11-year low
GDP expected to grow at 11-year low
Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court
Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court
Kanhaiya Kumar to Deepika Padukone, support builds for JNU after attacks
Kanhaiya Kumar to Deepika Padukone, support builds for JNU after attacks
Indore T20I: Virat Kohli scripts new captaincy record in Indore
Indore T20I: Virat Kohli scripts new captaincy record in Indore
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news