Military uniform or not? What will the Royal family wear at Queen's funeral

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The monarch’s state funeral will mark the first in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.

As the royal family will be in attendance, Buckingham Palace said that only working members of the royal family who hold a military rank could wear the uniform at the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. This means King Charles III, William- the Prince of Wales, Anne- the Princess Royal and Prince Edward- the Earl of Wessex will wear the military uniforms.

Prince Andrew and Harry- the Duke of Sussex- will not wear the military uniform, BBC reported. Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy serving as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War in 1982. Andrew stepped down as a working royal in 2019. Although Andrew will not be wearing the military uniform during the state funeral, an exception was made for him when he wore the military uniform during the Westminster Hall vigil.

Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years and was also deployed to Afghanistan twice. Harry lost his military titles when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles in March 2020. Harry also wore the military uniform at the vigil of the Queen's grandchildren.

