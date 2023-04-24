Home / World News / Minor earthquake rumbles upstate New York

Minor earthquake rumbles upstate New York

Apr 24, 2023

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 2:10 pm with an epicentre about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Watertown.

A minor magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook parts of upstate New York on Sunday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 2:10 pm with an epicentre about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Watertown, near Adams Centre.

People reported feeling a weak to moderate earthquake across an area stretching more than a hundred miles, including in neighbouring Ontario, Canada and in Syracuse to the south, according to the federal agency. Posters on WWNY-TV's Facebook page described their homes shaking closer to the epicentre.

Significant damage and casualties don't usually occur until earthquake magnitudes are around 5.5 or higher.

