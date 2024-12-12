Miracle in Texas: Plane splits in half after crashing into highway, passengers survive | Video

A dramatic incident unfolded on a South Texas highway on Wednesday when a small twin-engine propeller plane landed on the road before crashing into three cars. The impact caused the plane to split in two, scattering debris across the busy roadway. Caution tape surrounds the scene after a plane crashed on a highway in Texas.(AP)

According to authorities, the crash occurred on State Highway Loop 463 in Victoria, Texas, at around 3 pm. Four people were injured in the incident, with three sustaining non-life-threatening wounds. The fourth person was taken to a separate facility for further medical attention.

The aircraft had been flying low before it made the emergency landing on the highway, striking several vehicles in the process. Social media footage captured the plane in the moments leading up to the crash, showing it descending just above the road before it made impact.

Probe on

Deputy Police Chief Eline Moya of the Victoria Police Department expressed relief that the situation was not more severe. "We are glad that it wasn't worse than what it is. This is not something we see every day," she said. "But we are glad that people seem to be OK, and they are getting checked out."

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene to assist the injured and clear the wreckage. The crash caused significant traffic disruption on the highway, with drivers being advised to avoid the area.

As of now, the cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities are working to piece together the events leading up to the plane’s emergency landing. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and is expected to investigate further.

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the plane's sudden descent and subsequent crash taking them by surprise. "It was terrifying to see it coming down like that," said one observer, who wished to remain anonymous. "We’re just lucky it wasn’t worse."

Tony Poynor said he was approaching an intersection when he started hearing the sound of a small plane engine very close to him.

“To the left of me you start seeing on the wall a shadow of this plane," he said. “Then it passed over the top of my truck. And it’s still horizontal at this point, then about a quarter of a mile in front of me it starts to wobble.”

Poynor said that after the crash, he approached the plane and the pilot was conscious but Poynor was unable to get him out.