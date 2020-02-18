e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Missing’ former Pak Army General died in 2018, claims Al Qaeda

‘Missing’ former Pak Army General died in 2018, claims Al Qaeda

Retired Pakistani General Shahid Aziz died in 2018, claims Al Qaeda.

world Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:10 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Riyadh
Lt. General Shahid Aziz served with the Pakistan Army for 37 years until he retired in 2005. He served as the Director General of Military Operations when Pervez Musharraf was the military chief.
Lt. General Shahid Aziz served with the Pakistan Army for 37 years until he retired in 2005. He served as the Director General of Military Operations when Pervez Musharraf was the military chief.
         

Retired Pakistani General Shahid Aziz, who mysteriously disappeared a few years ago, had died in 2018, claimed a magazine published by a regional branch of Al Qaeda.

The magazine--Nawa-e-Afghan Jihad,’ (Voice of Afghan Jihad) -- also claimed that Aziz had close ties with the Al-Qaeda, Arab News reported.

The magazine is published by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent’s (AQIS). Aziz, formerly a top Pakistani general, retired in 2005 after serving with the Pakistan army for 37 years. Aziz had served as the director-general of military operations among other key posts when Pervez Musharraf was military chief.

In 2013, Aziz authored a book that criticized the policies of the former army chief.

When rumors of his death and disappearance started circulating widely in 2018, Aziz’s relatives rejected these claims and said that the former general is living a “very private life” of religious preaching.

This is the first time Al-Qaeda has made claims of Aziz’s allegiance to the terrorist organization.

The February edition of the AQIS magazine also claimed Aziz had close ties with members of the militant organization and that the former general wrote a damning, never-before-seen manuscript for a book which was sent to AQIS in 2015, and would be published in the Urdu magazine in the coming months.

AQIS was formed by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri in 2014 and aims to fight the governments of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

